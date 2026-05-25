Security devices removed from Abhishek Banerjee's home

18:23

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee/File image





"There is no law-and-order issue or any special operation. It was part of a routine official exercise," the officer said.



Officials said the team removed a TV monitor that was attached to the security scanner, which was earlier installed at the entrance of the TMC leader's residence.



"The equipment was placed there for security purposes. Later, it was decided that the machines would be taken back as they belonged to the government," another senior police officer said.



The scanners were similar to those generally seen at airports, railway stations and large public or private establishments.



The scanning machines had been removed by authorities earlier after it emerged that the devices were government property, the police officer said. -- PTI

Police personnel visited the Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday, with officials saying that it was part of a routine exercise.A team of police officers reached Diamond Harbour MP Banerjee's residence 'Santiniketan', on 188A Harish Mukherjee Road in south Kolkata, in the afternoon. Some of them were in Kolkata Police uniform, while others were in plain clothes.Neither the police officially stated the reason for the visit, nor did the Trinamool Congress issue a formal statement on the matter.However, a senior Kolkata Police officer sought to downplay the development.