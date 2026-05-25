Meenakshi Seshadri moves back to India, seeks 'impactful' roles

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Ghar Ho To Aisha, Meri Jung, Ghatak





She stepped away from the limelight in 1997 after marriage and moved to the United States.



After almost three decades, the veteran actor said she is ready to return to the entertainment industry.



"A warm Namaste to my growing family of Instagram followers. Today, I want to sincerely thank each one of you for your love, encouragement and constant support. After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my 'Karma bhoomi', Mumbai, India and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion and positivity," she said in a video on Instagram on Monday.



"I'm really looking forward to meaningful opportunities, whether it's a lead role, a supporting character or even a short show. It doesn't matter as long as it's impactful roles. It could be films or OTT shows, but I want to explore roles that challenge me as an artist and help me discover new dimensions of my craft," she added. -- PTI

Actor Meenakshi Seshadri, known for films such asand, says she has relocated to Mumbai and is looking for meaningful work.The actor, 62, was among the leading Bollywood actors in the 1980s and 1990s and is known for her roles in projects such asandamong others.