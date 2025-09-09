'CP Radhakrishnan is RSS man. What is there to hide?'

11:00





"He (CP Radhakrishnan) is an RSS man. What is there to hide? RSS is an Indian organisation. RSS never speaks against the country, against the Election Commission, against the Parliament, against the Supreme Court, against the Army - something which Rahul Gandhi and Congress do," Reddy told ANI.





Several BJP MPs expressed support for CP Radhakrishnan and confidence in his victory.





"We can clearly see what is going to happen...CP Radhakrishnan is going to be the Vice President. He is a very capable man. He has served the nation. With his election, the Vice President's post will be honoured," BJP MP Kiran Choudhry said.





BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya said that Gujarat MPs gathered at Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's residence ahead of the polls.





"Today, the election of the Vice President of India is happening. We are very lucky to have the right to vote in this election. So, all of us Gujarat MPs gather at Mansukh Mandaviya's house... We know that NDA candidate Radhakrishnan is going to win 100 per cent, but despite this, we have to do our duty. That's why this election is taking place," he said. -- ANI

As voting began in Parliament for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy defended NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background.