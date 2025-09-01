HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Some nations openly supporting terrorism: PM@SCO

Mon, 01 September 2025
"We will have to unitedly combat terrorism in all its forms; this is our responsibility to humanity," PM Modi at SCO summit. "We will have to clearly say that no double standards in tackling terrorism will be acceptable. A natural question is that is it acceptable for us that some nations are openly supporting terrorism. Pahalgam strike was not only attack on India, but it was open challenge to countries, people believing in humanity. I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack," Modi said. 

