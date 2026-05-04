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Spectacular electoral success on debut: Cong's Karti congratulates Vijay

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay on the "spectacular electoral success" of TVK on debut in Tamil Nadu.

Significantly, in the run-up to the assembly polls, a section of Tamil Nadu Congress leaders wanted their party to tie up with TVK but the party leadership went with the alliance with DMK which has been handed a drubbing at the hands of the TVK.

"Congratulations @actorvijay @TVKVijayHQ on a spectacular electoral success on debut. Bravo!" Karti Chidambaram, the MP from Sivaganga, said on X.

According to the trends and leads, it seems that Tamil Nadu is headed for a hung House and the TVK could remain shy of a few seats of the majority mark.

In that case, the TVK may require support from the Congress and other small players in the state to reach the majority mark if it decides to stay away from the DMK and the AIADMK, its main rivals in the polls. PTI

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