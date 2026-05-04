Bengal ousts Mamata, Kerala chooses UDF, Vijay stars in TN

17:09

The spectacular debut of Vijay stole the show across states





Bengal: TMC: 87, BJP: 200

Tamil Nadu: TVK: 109 DMK: 72 AIADMK: 53

Kerala: UDF: 99 LDF: 35

The results and trends of assembly polls on Monday signalled some tectonic political changes with the BJP on course to form its first government in West Bengal and actor-turned politician Vijay writing a new script in Tamil Nadu.BJP-led NDA is on course to a sweeping victory in Assam as is Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Keralam, and NR Congress-led alliance in Puducherry.BJP's expected victory in West Bengal will mark a significant moment for the party as it had been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. It is also the home state of the BJP's ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerji.The BJP had won 77 seats in the last assembly polls. According to the latest results from ECI, BJP is leading in 191 seats and has won seven on 293 seats for which counting was held on Monday, reflecting the steadfastness of its campaign during which it amplified every issue on which it could target the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP also outdid the Trinamool Congress in terms of promises for various sections of society as the election saw a lot of heat and dust over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 of 294 seats, is leading only in 88 seats and has won one seat. The Congress and Left parties again fared poorly in the state. Congress is leading in two seats and the Left parties in one. Trinamool Congress has been in power in West Bengal for 15 years.In Tamil Nadu, Vijay broke new ground as he took the election away from the two Dravidian parties, which have dominated the state's politics for over six decades.Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading on 105 seats and has won 3 , DMK is leading on 52 seats and has won six, AIADMK is leading on 45, PMK on 5, Congress is leading on four seats and has won one, BJP is leading on three, DMDK is leading on one, VCK on two, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMKMNKZ) and CPI(M) is leading on two seats. Polling was held on 234 seats in the state.As per current trends, Vijay will fall short of a majority in the 234-member state assembly and will need the support of other parties to form a government.Vijay, who had the massive backing of youth in the state, rode on the popularity that film stars have in the southern state. He combined his appeal with an agenda that heightened the anti-incumbency against the DMK-led government.People in the state, apparently tired of power alternating between the alliances led by DMK and AIADMK, decided to back the challenger who came with a fresh perspective.Congress-led UDF is on course for a handsome victory in Keralam and will form government in the southern state after 10 years of LDF rule.