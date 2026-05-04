Cong may chip in to ensure Vijay forms govt

17:44

With results of Tamil Nadu assembly polls showing that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor-turned-politician Vijay will fall short a few seats from majority in the 234-member assembly, AICC In-charge Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar said on Monday that he has given a report to Congress leadership and they will "take a call on Tamil Nadu".



Congress, which fought the assembly polls as part of the DMK-led coalition, is poised to win five seats in Tamil Nadu.



Chodankar said youth and women voted for TVK in large numbers.



"The people of Tamil Nadu, they voted for a change. Especially the youngsters and women have moved towards TVK and that's why TVK is getting such large numbers. I have already submitted a report to our Congress President, Kharge ji, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul ji, and General Secretary of the Organisation Venugopal ji. All of them will take a call on what to do in Tamil Nadu," he told ANI.



Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has also congratulated Vijay.



"Congratulations @actorvijay @TVKVijayHQ on a spectacular electoral success on debut. Bravo!" he said in a post on X.



Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu. His party was leading in 99 constituencies and won 10 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, according to ECI results at 5 pm.



Vijay is likely to seek support from smaller parties to reach the half-way mark of 118 seats.



Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.