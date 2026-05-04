HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong may chip in to ensure Vijay forms govt

Mon, 04 May 2026
Share:
17:44
image
With results of Tamil Nadu assembly polls showing that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor-turned-politician Vijay will fall short a few seats from majority in the 234-member assembly, AICC In-charge Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar said on Monday that he has given a report to Congress leadership and they will "take a call on Tamil Nadu".

Congress, which fought the assembly polls as part of the DMK-led coalition, is poised to win five seats in Tamil Nadu.

Chodankar said youth and women voted for TVK in large numbers.

"The people of Tamil Nadu, they voted for a change. Especially the youngsters and women have moved towards TVK and that's why TVK is getting such large numbers. I have already submitted a report to our Congress President, Kharge ji, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul ji, and General Secretary of the Organisation Venugopal ji. All of them will take a call on what to do in Tamil Nadu," he told ANI.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has also congratulated Vijay.

"Congratulations @actorvijay @TVKVijayHQ on a spectacular electoral success on debut. Bravo!" he said in a post on X.

Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu. His party was leading in 99 constituencies and won 10 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, according to ECI results at 5 pm.

Vijay is likely to seek support from smaller parties to reach the half-way mark of 118 seats.

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong may chip in to ensure Vijay forms govt
LIVE! Cong may chip in to ensure Vijay forms govt

Vijay Is The New Chennai Super King!
Vijay Is The New Chennai Super King!

Unlike films that end with the underdog becoming winner and being sworn in at a public ceremony, Vijay's trial by fire is only about to begin, predicts Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

Did These Election Promises Win Tamil Nadu For Vijay?
Did These Election Promises Win Tamil Nadu For Vijay?

Actor-politician Vijay's TVK party is likely to form the government, bringing focus to their election promises, including gold for marriage, financial assistance for women, and job creation.

Battle for 5 states: Stalin, Gogoi lose, Mamata leads
Battle for 5 states: Stalin, Gogoi lose, Mamata leads

As results of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are declared, here's how the big names are faring.

Assam Verdict: Why BJP Won, Congress Lost
Assam Verdict: Why BJP Won, Congress Lost

'The BJP successfully merged governance with identity. That's a powerful combination in Assam's political context.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO