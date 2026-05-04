Stock markets rebound, Sensex rallies 356 pts

17:16

Benchmark Sensex rebounded by 356 points, while the Nifty settled above 24,100 on Monday, as buying in blue-chip stocks and state poll results trending in line with market expectations lifted investor sentiment.



The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 355.90 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 77,269.40. During the day, it jumped 997.25 points or 1.29 per cent to 77,910.75.



The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 121.75 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 24,119.30.



From the 30-Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal and Maruti were among the biggest gainers.



Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and ITC were among the laggards from the pack.