HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bihar elections to be held before...: CEC

Sun, 05 October 2025
Share:
14:54
image
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday lauded Bihar's booth-level officers (BLOs) for their exemplary work in 'cleansing the voter list', calling it a model for the rest of the country. "The 90,217 BLOs of Bihar have done work that is exemplary across India. Just as Vaishali once showed the world the path to democracy, Bihar will now inspire the nation in voter list cleansing," he said.

Gyanesh Kumar noted that Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies, including two reserved for STs and 38 for SCs. With the term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ending on November 22, 2025, elections will be held before that date.

He added that the Election Commission trained booth-level officers for the first time as part of the Statewide Intensive Revision (SIR), launched on June 24, 2025, and completed on schedule.

The CEC congratulated the voters of India and appealed to the people of Bihar to participate in the upcoming polls with the same enthusiasm as they celebrate Chhath, calling it a true 'festival of democracy'.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar elections to be held before...: CEC
LIVE! Bihar elections to be held before...: CEC

Women's WC Updates: Pakistan elect to bowl vs India
Women's WC Updates: Pakistan elect to bowl vs India

Cough syrup kills 14 children in MP, doctor arrested
Cough syrup kills 14 children in MP, doctor arrested

Police have arrested a doctor for alleged negligence and registered a case against the manufacturer of a 'toxic' cough syrup after the death of 14 children in Chhindwara due to suspected renal failure, officials said on Sunday.

10 dead as heavy rains trigger landslides in Darjeeling
10 dead as heavy rains trigger landslides in Darjeeling

At least 10 people died and several others went missing as incessant heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills in the northern part of West Bengal on Saturday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads and...

Teacher who issued cheque with spelling errors suspended
Teacher who issued cheque with spelling errors suspended

A government school teacher in Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended, days after a photo of a cheque issued by him -- riddled with glaring spelling errors -- surfaced on social media, sparking concern over the quality...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO