Bihar elections to be held before...: CEC

14:54

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday lauded Bihar's booth-level officers (BLOs) for their exemplary work in 'cleansing the voter list', calling it a model for the rest of the country. "The 90,217 BLOs of Bihar have done work that is exemplary across India. Just as Vaishali once showed the world the path to democracy, Bihar will now inspire the nation in voter list cleansing," he said.



Gyanesh Kumar noted that Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies, including two reserved for STs and 38 for SCs. With the term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ending on November 22, 2025, elections will be held before that date.



He added that the Election Commission trained booth-level officers for the first time as part of the Statewide Intensive Revision (SIR), launched on June 24, 2025, and completed on schedule.



The CEC congratulated the voters of India and appealed to the people of Bihar to participate in the upcoming polls with the same enthusiasm as they celebrate Chhath, calling it a true 'festival of democracy'. -- ANI