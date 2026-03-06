Americans are exercising Nazi practices: Iranian minister

11:04

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has asserted that Tehran has "no option" but to engage in a "heroic nationalist defence" against what he termed an American and Israeli "invasion," vowing that the nation will resist to the "last bullet" and "last soldier."

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Khatibzadeh emphasised that Iran is currently enduring a state of total war.

"I think the priority right now is for Iran to exercise the ultimate resistance against the aggressor. We are under attack, under invasion by Americans and Israelis, and they are trying to impose maximum damage on Iran. As we are speaking, my fellow citizens are under constant attack by carpet-bombing, which is happening by Americans and Israelis. Tehran is under constant attack, and we have no option but to resist to the last bullet that we have and to the last soldier that we have," he stated.

The Deputy Foreign Minister characterised the conflict as a necessary stand against external atrocities.

"This is a very heroic, very nationalistic battle for us, and we have to stop the aggressor and their atrocities in Iran. What is important is everybody is supporting international law, and we hope that we are not cherry-picking international law. Now international law is under attack, as well as Iran. Unfortunately, the principles of international law have been attacked, and we have to stand together against these atrocities," Khatibzadeh said.

He further warned that US actions, including the alleged assassination of a head of state, threaten global diplomatic norms.

"Americans have assassinated the head of another state. If it is the new norm, then nobody, no country on earth can actually have normal diplomatic relations with other countries," he said.

Khatibzadeh also addressed the sinking of an Iranian vessel in the Indian Ocean, comparing the incident to the actions of Nazi Germany.

"That vessel was by invitation of our Indian friends attending an exercise, an international exercise. It was ceremonial. It was unloaded. It was unarmed. And the only precedent for that was during Nazi times, when they attacked unarmed vessels and ships away from combat zones. So Americans are exercising the practice of Nazi Germany when they attacked a ceremonial, unarmed and unloaded vessel. It is very unfortunate. Many young Iranian sailors who were attending this exercise actually lost their lives. And it cannot go with impunity for those who actually did that," he remarked.



