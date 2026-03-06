HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will be involved in picking Iran's next leader: Trump

Fri, 06 March 2026
09:27
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he believes he should have a role in selecting Iran's next supreme leader, as the United States and Israel continued their attacks on Iran for a sixth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Iran persisted with retaliatory strikes against Israel, U.S. bases, and other countries in the region. 

Trump dismissed Mojtaba Khamenei -- considered a leading candidate to succeed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed during the initial strikes of the war. 

Speaking to the American news outlet Axios, Trump's remarks are likely to intensify debate over whether the United States and Israel aim to topple Iran's Islamic Republic entirely or simply push for policy changes, especially as the conflict shows no clear end in sight. The war has continued to widen, impacting 14 additional countries across the Middle East and beyond. 

On Thursday, Azerbaijan accused Iran of launching drone attacks, an allegation Tehran denied. Iran also warned that the United States would "bitterly regret" sinking an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka the previous day. As tensions rose further, Israel issued a mass evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs amid escalating clashes with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. 

United Nations peacekeepers reported ground fighting in southern Lebanon as additional Israeli forces crossed the border. At the same time, the United States and Israel intensified nationwide strikes on Iran, targeting military infrastructure, leadership figures, and elements of the country's nuclear program. -- PTI

