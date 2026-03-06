US suspends its operations at Kuwait embassy

09:57

Smoke rises around the US embassy in Kuwait after a strike





"Today, the Department of State announced the suspension of operations at U.S. Embassy Kuwait City," the statement said. The department emphasised that the safety and security of Americans overseas remains its "highest priority."





"While there have been no reported injuries to the US personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority of the US Department of State," it added.





The State Department also said that the travel advisory for Kuwait remains at Level 3: Reconsider Travel, advising US citizens to check the latest updates and country-specific information through official channels.





"The Travel Advisory for Kuwait remains at a Level 3: Reconsider Travel. US citizens should consult the most current Travel Advisory and country information at travel.state.gov," the statement said. In its advisory, the department urged American citizens currently in Kuwait to leave the country.





"US citizens in Kuwait should depart the country, if they can do so safely, using commercial or other available transportation options. US citizens unable to depart should shelter in place," the statement noted. The department also provided emergency contact details for American nationals who may require urgent assistance, including consular services or information regarding departure options. -- ANI

