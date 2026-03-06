HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rashtrapati Bhavan Change of Guard ceremony to take place at this time...

Fri, 06 March 2026
Share:
10:07
image
Rashtrapati Bhavan's Change of Guard ceremony, scheduled to take place in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, will now be held at a revised time on Saturday. The event will take place from 8:00 am to 9:00 am at the forecourt. 

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Change of Guard ceremony is a longstanding military tradition whose origins date back to ancient times. Historically, guards and sentries stationed at palaces, forts, and defence establishments were replaced at regular intervals to allow a fresh group of troops to assume duty. 

The 30-minute ceremony is held every Saturday and symbolises the formal transfer of responsibility between guards. During the ceremony, guards and sentries are changed periodically, continuing a tradition followed in several military establishments. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed
Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam during a training mission, prompting an immediate search operation for the missing pilots.

LIVE! US suspends its operations at Kuwait embassy
LIVE! US suspends its operations at Kuwait embassy

Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War
Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War

'To suddenly give the impression of taking a position that is hostile to Iran, or, at least, not friendly to Iran, is not a good thing.'

Nepal election results: Former rapper's new party leads
Nepal election results: Former rapper's new party leads

Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by Balendra Shah, is showing a strong early lead in the general elections, marking a significant shift after the Gen Z protests that ousted the previous government.

India gets 30-day US waiver to buy Russian oil amid Iran war
India gets 30-day US waiver to buy Russian oil amid Iran war

Amidst escalating tensions with Iran, the US has granted India a temporary 30-day waiver to continue purchasing Russian oil, aiming to stabilise global energy markets and encourage future US oil imports by India.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO