Rashtrapati Bhavan Change of Guard ceremony to take place at this time...

10:07





According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Change of Guard ceremony is a longstanding military tradition whose origins date back to ancient times. Historically, guards and sentries stationed at palaces, forts, and defence establishments were replaced at regular intervals to allow a fresh group of troops to assume duty.





The 30-minute ceremony is held every Saturday and symbolises the formal transfer of responsibility between guards. During the ceremony, guards and sentries are changed periodically, continuing a tradition followed in several military establishments. -- PTI

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Change of Guard ceremony, scheduled to take place in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, will now be held at a revised time on Saturday. The event will take place from 8:00 am to 9:00 am at the forecourt.