Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra joins Robert Downey Jr as presenter

10:19





Days after headlining the international film 'The Bluff', Priyanka on Friday was announced as one of the presenters for this year's Oscars ceremony. Expressing happiness over this honour, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared this exciting update with her fans and followers.





"The 2026 Academy Awards," she simply captioned the post. The update has surely left her fans, friends, family, and members of the Indian and Hollywood film fraternity elated. "Congratulations!! you are our hero," renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan commented. Hrithik Roshan reacted to PeeCee's post with a like.





"Super proud," a netizen commented. In addition to Priyanka, the newly announced presenters include Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Will Arnett, and Gwyneth Paltrow. -- ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been making India proud with ever-growing global presence, and how!