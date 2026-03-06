HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra joins Robert Downey Jr as presenter

Fri, 06 March 2026
10:19
Actor Priyanka Chopra has been making India proud with ever-growing global presence, and how! 

Days after headlining the international film 'The Bluff', Priyanka on Friday was announced as one of the presenters for this year's Oscars ceremony. Expressing happiness over this honour, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared this exciting update with her fans and followers.

"The 2026 Academy Awards," she simply captioned the post. The update has surely left her fans, friends, family, and members of the Indian and Hollywood film fraternity elated. "Congratulations!! you are our hero," renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan commented. Hrithik Roshan reacted to PeeCee's post with a like. 

"Super proud," a netizen commented. In addition to Priyanka, the newly announced presenters include Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Will Arnett, and Gwyneth Paltrow. -- ANI

Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam during a training mission, prompting an immediate search operation for the missing pilots.

LIVE! US suspends its operations at Kuwait embassy

Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War

'To suddenly give the impression of taking a position that is hostile to Iran, or, at least, not friendly to Iran, is not a good thing.'

Nepal election results: Former rapper's new party leads

Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by Balendra Shah, is showing a strong early lead in the general elections, marking a significant shift after the Gen Z protests that ousted the previous government.

India gets 30-day US waiver to buy Russian oil amid Iran war

Amidst escalating tensions with Iran, the US has granted India a temporary 30-day waiver to continue purchasing Russian oil, aiming to stabilise global energy markets and encourage future US oil imports by India.

