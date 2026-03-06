US goal in Iran is 'destroying ballistic missile capability'

11:24

"The United States is looking at its ultimate goal, which is ensuring that Iran is never able to have a nuclear weapon, and it is the destruction of ballistic missile capability coming out of Iran. Additionally, our allies, the Israelis, have the very real concern about Iran's funding of proxy armies, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis. The whole world has these same concerns," Glick told ANI.





Speaking on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Glick noted that the current hostilities represent a "final response" to years of regional instability.





"The Khamenei regime has been crushed. Subsequent leaders have been assassinated," she stated, adding that the global community remains concerned over Iran's funding of "proxy armies" such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. Addressing the timeline of the military engagement, Glick shared an optimistic outlook.





"President Trump anticipates that this will go four to five weeks. I'm hopeful that he is correct," she told ANI. She emphasised that the American and Israeli air forces are working "in very close contact to destroy Iran's capabilities to attack and serve as a threat to the world."





The conversation also turned to the 30-day waiver granted to Indian refineries to purchase Russian oil amidst stretched global supply lines. Glick explained that the US administration is mindful of the "durability of global economics" despite the ongoing wars in Iran and Europe. "The United States certainly does not have, as part of its interest, a shutdown of the global economy," she said. -- ANI

