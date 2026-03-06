HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US goal in Iran is 'destroying ballistic missile capability'

Fri, 06 March 2026
Share:
11:24
File pic
File pic
Highlighting the shift in American strategy toward West Asia, Bonnie Glick, Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, has stated that the United States is currently prioritising the "destruction of ballistic missile capability" in Iran and seeking a definitive end to the country's nuclear ambitions.

"The United States is looking at its ultimate goal, which is ensuring that Iran is never able to have a nuclear weapon, and it is the destruction of ballistic missile capability coming out of Iran. Additionally, our allies, the Israelis, have the very real concern about Iran's funding of proxy armies, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis. The whole world has these same concerns," Glick told ANI. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Glick noted that the current hostilities represent a "final response" to years of regional instability. 

"The Khamenei regime has been crushed. Subsequent leaders have been assassinated," she stated, adding that the global community remains concerned over Iran's funding of "proxy armies" such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. Addressing the timeline of the military engagement, Glick shared an optimistic outlook. 

"President Trump anticipates that this will go four to five weeks. I'm hopeful that he is correct," she told ANI. She emphasised that the American and Israeli air forces are working "in very close contact to destroy Iran's capabilities to attack and serve as a threat to the world." 

The conversation also turned to the 30-day waiver granted to Indian refineries to purchase Russian oil amidst stretched global supply lines. Glick explained that the US administration is mindful of the "durability of global economics" despite the ongoing wars in Iran and Europe. "The United States certainly does not have, as part of its interest, a shutdown of the global economy," she said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US goal in Iran is 'destroying ballistic missile capability'
LIVE! US goal in Iran is 'destroying ballistic missile capability'

Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed
Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam during a training mission, prompting an immediate search operation for the missing pilots.

'Trump ka naya khel': Cong after US waiver on Russian oil
'Trump ka naya khel': Cong after US waiver on Russian oil

The Congress has strongly criticised the US government's temporary waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil, raising concerns about continued 'American blackmail' and its impact on India's energy policy.

'Worst Gulf Crisis For Migrants In 50 Years'
'Worst Gulf Crisis For Migrants In 50 Years'

'In India, there is this first generation migrant, say from a small village in UP. He didn't go to the Gulf to buy a big house but make the life of his family better.''He may have paid 1 lakh rupees to an agent to go to the Gulf. Imagine...

Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War
Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War

'To suddenly give the impression of taking a position that is hostile to Iran, or, at least, not friendly to Iran, is not a good thing.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO