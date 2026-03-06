HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Worst Gulf Crisis For Migrants In 50 Years'

Fri, 06 March 2026
Share:
11:29
image
1980-1988. The eight year-long Iran-Iraq war.
1990-1991. Iraq attacking Kuwait.
2003. The United States attacked Iraq to capture Saddam Hussein.

These are some of the recent wars in the Middle East which had huge implications on the South Asian region.

Now comes the US-Israel attack on Iran, and the Middle East is in turmoil. So also South Asia.

Dr S Irudaya Rajan, an expert on migration, analyses how this war will affect the South Asian region, especially India.

Formerly with the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Rajan is currently the Chair of the International Institute for Migration and Development and also the Chair of the KNOMAD (The Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development) World Bank working group on internal migration and urbanisation.

"The stress a migrant goes through will have consequences on his health; his physical health, mental health and social health which you cannot measure, Dr Rajan tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier.

Read the interview here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US goal in Iran is 'destroying ballistic missile capability'
LIVE! US goal in Iran is 'destroying ballistic missile capability'

Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed
Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam during a training mission, prompting an immediate search operation for the missing pilots.

'Trump ka naya khel': Cong after US waiver on Russian oil
'Trump ka naya khel': Cong after US waiver on Russian oil

The Congress has strongly criticised the US government's temporary waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil, raising concerns about continued 'American blackmail' and its impact on India's energy policy.

'Worst Gulf Crisis For Migrants In 50 Years'
'Worst Gulf Crisis For Migrants In 50 Years'

'In India, there is this first generation migrant, say from a small village in UP. He didn't go to the Gulf to buy a big house but make the life of his family better.''He may have paid 1 lakh rupees to an agent to go to the Gulf. Imagine...

Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War
Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War

'To suddenly give the impression of taking a position that is hostile to Iran, or, at least, not friendly to Iran, is not a good thing.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO