Estee Lauder To Acquire Forest Essentials

The acquisition amount remains undisclosed. Founded in 2000 by entrepreneur Mira Kulkarni, Forest Essentials will continue to be led from India even after the acquisition. Kulkarni will remain at the helm of the brand, with its headquarters staying in New Delhi, and her son, executive director Samrath Bedi, continuing in his leadership role.





'The brand will maintain its fully integrated operational ecosystem in India, spanning research and development'and in-house manufacturing,' Estee Lauder announced.





This is EsteeLauder's first such engagement with an Indian brand. The acquisition will not alter the identity of Forest Essentials, Stephane de La Faverie, president and CEO of the Este Lauder Companies, told Business Standard from New York City.





The name, product strategy, and price positioning will remain unchanged, with Kulkarni and her team continuing to develop the product portfolio and driving its strategy. -- Veenu Sandhu, Business Standard

American beauty major, the Estee Lauder Companies, is set to acquire Forest Essentials. Estee Lauder said it has entered into an agreement to buy out the remaining 51 per cent stake in the Indian luxury Ayurveda brand, subject to regulatory approvals, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2026.