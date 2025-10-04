IMD forecasts moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning across TN

08:49





The districts under warning with heavy rain include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruvannamalai.Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in these districts, with isolated areas potentially experiencing thunderstorms and lightning.





In a message on X, the Meteorological Centre Chennai lists the following areas: Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Salem, Sivaganga, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu.





Daytime temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in many parts of Tamil Nadu due to cloud cover and rainfall.





Squally winds with speeds of 40-50 km/h are possible in coastal areas, and fishermen have been advised to stay ashore.





The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea due to rough sea conditions and strong winds.





Residents are advised to exercise caution in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.Authorities have been advised to maintain a high alert for possible flooding and traffic disruptions. -- ANI

