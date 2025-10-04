HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IMD forecasts moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning across TN

Sat, 04 October 2025
Share:
08:49
image
The India meteorological department has issued a weather alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, due to a cyclonic circulation that is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The districts under warning with heavy rain include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruvannamalai.Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in these districts, with isolated areas potentially experiencing thunderstorms and lightning.

In a message on X, the Meteorological Centre Chennai lists the following areas: Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Salem, Sivaganga, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu.

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in many parts of Tamil Nadu due to cloud cover and rainfall. 

Squally winds with speeds of 40-50 km/h are possible in coastal areas, and fishermen have been advised to stay ashore.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea due to rough sea conditions and strong winds. 

Residents are advised to exercise caution in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.Authorities have been advised to maintain a high alert for possible flooding and traffic disruptions. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: India declare on 448/5; lead by 286 runs
1st Test Updates: India declare on 448/5; lead by 286 runs

LIVE! Cough syrup row: Raj suspends drug chief, halts supply
LIVE! Cough syrup row: Raj suspends drug chief, halts supply

Cyclone Shakti to lash Mumbai, Thane; heavy rains likely
Cyclone Shakti to lash Mumbai, Thane; heavy rains likely

The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

26/11 Hero Bajrang Singh's Downfall And Capture
26/11 Hero Bajrang Singh's Downfall And Capture

How a Legendary Commando's Downfall Began with a Simple Meal: The Tale of Bajrang Singh's Capture.

Sena leader's big revelation on Bal Thackeray's death
Sena leader's big revelation on Bal Thackeray's death

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam reiterates his claim that Bal Thackeray's body was kept at his residence for two days before his death was announced, making further allegations against Uddhav Thackeray. Other politicians weigh in,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO