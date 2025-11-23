HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitish Kumar will get AIMIM cooperation if...: Owaisi

Sun, 23 November 2025
Share:
19:56
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has promised full cooperation to the NDA government in Bihar provided Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did justice to the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region, and kept communalism at bay.

The Hyderabad MP made remarks to this effect during his two-day tour of Seemanchal, the north-eastern region of Bihar from where five of the AIMIM's candidates achieved victory in the recent assembly polls.

"We extend good wishes to the new government that has been formed in Patna. We can also promise full cooperation provided it does justice to the Seemanchal region and also kept communalism at bay," Owaisi said.

The BJP, which is the largest partner in the ruling NDA, has been alleging that infiltration was rampant in Seemanchal, which was leading to demographic imbalance in the region.

"The AIMIM has been fighting not just for Muslims, but for all people living in Seemanchal, which has a high population of Dalits and tribals, too. We expect the new government to pay some attention to this neglected region, and not remain obsessed with Patna and Rajgir," Owaisi said.

Rajgir is a famous Buddhist pilgrimage town in Nalanda district, to which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs, and has been chosen for developing several facilities in the past few years, including an international cricket stadium and a film city. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wife's heart-felt tribute to Tejas pilot Namansh
LIVE! Wife's heart-felt tribute to Tejas pilot Namansh

Karnataka home minister says he is in fray for CM too
Karnataka home minister says he is in fray for CM too

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has hinted at his interest in becoming Chief Minister if there is a leadership change in the state. This comes amid demands for a Dalit CM and speculation about a power-sharing agreement between the...

'Horse-trading in K'taka Cong; MLAs offered Rs 50 cr'
'Horse-trading in K'taka Cong; MLAs offered Rs 50 cr'

BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleges 'horse-trading' within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, claiming MLAs are being offered bribes. He also accuses AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala of demanding money from...

Forces set up new camp in Chh'garh's Maoist stronghold
Forces set up new camp in Chh'garh's Maoist stronghold

Security forces have established a new camp in the Karregutta Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, a former Naxal stronghold, following a major anti-Naxal operation.

Rahul named captain for SA ODIs; Bumrah, Siraj rested
Rahul named captain for SA ODIs; Bumrah, Siraj rested

K L Rahul takes over the captaincy after regular skipper Shubman Gill missed the series because of a neck injury.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO