      
20 international flights cancelled from Kolkata airport

Mon, 02 March 2026
12:33
At least 20 international flights were cancelled from Kolkata on Monday due to the escalating conflict in West Asia, airport sources said.

According to officials at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, multiple flights operated by international carriers were cancelled for the day due to the prevailing war-like situation in West Asia and related operational constraints.

The cancelled services included four arrivals and four departures by Emirates, two arrivals and two departures each by Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, one arrival and one departure of Air Arabia, and one arrival and one departure of Flydubai.

Officials said several passengers scheduled to travel to Gulf destinations such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were affected by the cancellations, prompting airlines to assist them with rescheduling or alternative arrangements.

"Flight schedules are being closely monitored, and passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines before heading to the airport," an airport official said.

Kolkata airport operates regular direct flight connections to major Gulf hubs, which serve as key transit points for travellers from eastern and northeastern India heading to Europe, North America and other international destinations. -- PTI

