HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Crude oil futures hit lifetime high of Rs 6,596/barrel

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
12:34
image
Crude oil prices on Monday jumped Rs 504 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 6,596 per barrel in futures trade amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery traded higher by Rs 504, or 8.27 per cent, at Rs 6,596 per barrel in 10,530 lots. 

Analysts said the escalating tensions in the Middle East kept crude oil prices higher in the futures market.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 5.55 per cent higher at $70.74 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 5.86 per cent to $77.14 per barrel in New York.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! New wave of Iranian missiles launched at Israel
LIVE! New wave of Iranian missiles launched at Israel

Iran shares video of shooting down US F-15 fighter jet
Iran shares video of shooting down US F-15 fighter jet

Referring to local sources, IRNA shared a video clip that it claims shows the downing of the American F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait.

US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report
US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report

The United States used an array of weapons in the strikes conducted against Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday -- which included artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, according to a report by Reuters.

Afghanistan strikes key military bases in Pakistan
Afghanistan strikes key military bases in Pakistan

The strikes targeted the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Brigade base in Quetta, Balochistan, and the Khoizai camp in the Mohmand Agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with other military sites housing key facilities and centres.

'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'
'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'

'We need to give Pakistan something serious to think about on its eastern front -- that is the only way to actually help Afghanistan right now.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO