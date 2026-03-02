Crude oil futures hit lifetime high of Rs 6,596/barrel

12:34

Crude oil prices on Monday jumped Rs 504 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 6,596 per barrel in futures trade amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery traded higher by Rs 504, or 8.27 per cent, at Rs 6,596 per barrel in 10,530 lots.





Analysts said the escalating tensions in the Middle East kept crude oil prices higher in the futures market.





Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 5.55 per cent higher at $70.74 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 5.86 per cent to $77.14 per barrel in New York. -- PTI