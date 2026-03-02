Will NOT negotiate with United States: Iran

11:44

Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran





He made the remarks in response to a news by Al Jazeera Breaking where it reported citing Wall Street Journal that Larijani is set to resume talks with US via Oman as the intermediary.





Al Jazeera in its post had reported, "Wall Street Journal on officials: Larijani's initiative to resume talks with Washington submitted through intermediaries from the Sultanate of Oman".





In another series of sharp rhetoric against the US President, Larijani slammed Trump for plunging the region into chaos and hinted towards a rise in the number of American troop casualities. He further attacked US for pushing an 'Israel-first' agenda and underlining that Iran did not initiate the aggression.





"With his delusional actions, he turned his self-made "America First" slogan into "Israel First" and sacrificed American soldiers for Israel's power-hungry ambitions... 1/2 ...and with new fabrications, it is once again imposing the cost of assassinating its own character on American soldiers and families. Today, the Iranian nation is defending itself. The armed forces of Iran did not initiate the aggression. 2/2" -- ANI

As tensions heighten in West Asia in the wake of Ayatollah Khamenei's killing in Israeli-US strikes on Saturday, Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran on Monday firmly rejected that Iran would not negotiate with the United States.