HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will NOT negotiate with United States: Iran

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
11:44
Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran
Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran
As tensions heighten in West Asia in the wake of Ayatollah Khamenei's killing in Israeli-US strikes on Saturday, Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran on Monday firmly rejected that Iran would not negotiate with the United States. 

He made the remarks in response to a news by Al Jazeera Breaking where it reported citing Wall Street Journal that Larijani is set to resume talks with US via Oman as the intermediary.

Al Jazeera in its post had reported, "Wall Street Journal on officials: Larijani's initiative to resume talks with Washington submitted through intermediaries from the Sultanate of Oman".

In another series of sharp rhetoric against the US President, Larijani slammed Trump for plunging the region into chaos and hinted towards a rise in the number of American troop casualities. He further attacked US for pushing an 'Israel-first' agenda and underlining that Iran did not initiate the aggression.

"With his delusional actions, he turned his self-made "America First" slogan into "Israel First" and sacrificed American soldiers for Israel's power-hungry ambitions... 1/2 ...and with new fabrications, it is once again imposing the cost of assassinating its own character on American soldiers and families. Today, the Iranian nation is defending itself. The armed forces of Iran did not initiate the aggression. 2/2" -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will NOT negotiate with United States: Iran
LIVE! Will NOT negotiate with United States: Iran

US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report
US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report

The United States used an array of weapons in the strikes conducted against Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday -- which included artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, according to a report by Reuters.

Afghanistan strikes key military bases in Pakistan
Afghanistan strikes key military bases in Pakistan

The strikes targeted the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Brigade base in Quetta, Balochistan, and the Khoizai camp in the Mohmand Agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with other military sites housing key facilities and centres.

War reaches Lebanon, Israel strikes Hezbollah targets
War reaches Lebanon, Israel strikes Hezbollah targets

The escalating conflict in West Asia widened on Monday as Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, following projectile fire from Lebanese territory into northern Israel.The Israeli Air Force...

'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'
'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'

'We need to give Pakistan something serious to think about on its eastern front -- that is the only way to actually help Afghanistan right now.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO