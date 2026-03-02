American F-15 fighter downed in Kuwait: Iran media

12:13

As conflict widens in West Asia in the wake of Ayatollah Khamenei's killing in Israeli-US strikes on Saturday, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Monday claimed that a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in Kuwait on Monday morning.





Referring to local sources, IRNA shared a video clip which it claims to show the downing of the American F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait.





"According to local sources, a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in the skies above Kuwait earlier on Monday morning", the post added.





This comes as earlier, the US CENTCOM shared a post on X claiming Iran to have targeted several locations across the region, including, "Dubai International Airport; Kuwait International Airport; Zayed International Airport, Dubai ; Erbil International Airport, Iraq; Port of Dubai" and residential areas in Israel, Bahrain and Qatar.





Al Jazeera further reported on Monday of new explosions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the sound of lound bangs in Doha.





Arab news reported that Iranian missiles and drones had also targeted Kuwait and Bahrain.





An eyewitness also told news agency Reuters that smoke was seen rising from near US embassy in Kuwait.





Earlier in the day, the Kuwait Air Defence Force shot down 'a number of hostile aerial targets' on Monday early morning.