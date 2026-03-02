HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ambanis host Canadian PM Mark Carney at their home in Mumbai

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
11:36
image
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney at their residence in Mumbai as part of the visiting leader's official tour of India. 

The gathering celebrated the artistic traditions of India through classical dance and folk music performances, which reflected a "shared appreciation for heritage, friendship, and cultural exchange."

"Mrs. Nita and Mr. Mukesh Ambani hosted the Prime Minister of Canada The Right Honourable Mark Carney and Mrs. Diana Fox Carney at their home in Mumbai for a warm and gracious afternoon. The gathering celebrated India's rich artistic traditions through folk music and classical dance performances, reflecting a shared appreciation for heritage, friendship, and cultural exchange," Reliance Industries said in a post on X.

Following the Mumbai visit, Prime Minister Carney arrived in the national capital on Sunday evening, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Monday. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will NOT negotiate with United States: Iran
LIVE! Will NOT negotiate with United States: Iran

US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report
US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report

The United States used an array of weapons in the strikes conducted against Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday -- which included artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, according to a report by Reuters.

Afghanistan strikes key military bases in Pakistan
Afghanistan strikes key military bases in Pakistan

The strikes targeted the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Brigade base in Quetta, Balochistan, and the Khoizai camp in the Mohmand Agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with other military sites housing key facilities and centres.

War reaches Lebanon, Israel strikes Hezbollah targets
War reaches Lebanon, Israel strikes Hezbollah targets

The escalating conflict in West Asia widened on Monday as Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, following projectile fire from Lebanese territory into northern Israel.The Israeli Air Force...

'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'
'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'

'We need to give Pakistan something serious to think about on its eastern front -- that is the only way to actually help Afghanistan right now.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO