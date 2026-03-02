Ambanis host Canadian PM Mark Carney at their home in Mumbai

11:36





"Mrs. Nita and Mr. Mukesh Ambani hosted the Prime Minister of Canada The Right Honourable Mark Carney and Mrs. Diana Fox Carney at their home in Mumbai for a warm and gracious afternoon. The gathering celebrated India's rich artistic traditions through folk music and classical dance performances, reflecting a shared appreciation for heritage, friendship, and cultural exchange," Reliance Industries said in a post on X.





Following the Mumbai visit, Prime Minister Carney arrived in the national capital on Sunday evening, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Monday. -- ANI

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney at their residence in Mumbai as part of the visiting leader's official tour of India.