HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

New wave of Iranian missiles launched at Israel

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
12:53
image
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Monday reported a new wave of missile launches from Iran targeting Israeli territory as the conflict escalates in the region, prompting emergency alerts in affected areas.

In a post on X, the IAF said, 'The IDF identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.'

The Israeli Home Front Command issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant regions, urging the public to follow safety guidelines.

'One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's guidelines,' the post added.

The IDF stressed that adherence to these instructions is critical for public safety and can save lives.

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reported that three people were wounded by the impact of an Iranian ballistic missile on a highway on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Sunday evening.

The impact left a large crater in the road, hollowed out a traffic sign, and caused heavy damage to several cars.

The wounded included a 46-year-old man who sustained moderate shrapnel injuries.  -- Agencies

IMAGE: An interception attempt is made by Israel as missiles are launched from Iran, following Israeli and US strikes on Iran, in Tel Aviv, on March 1, 2026. Photograph: Jamal Awad/Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! New wave of Iranian missiles launched at Israel
LIVE! New wave of Iranian missiles launched at Israel

Iran shares video of shooting down US F-15 fighter jet
Iran shares video of shooting down US F-15 fighter jet

Referring to local sources, IRNA shared a video clip that it claims shows the downing of the American F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait.

US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report
US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report

The United States used an array of weapons in the strikes conducted against Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday -- which included artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, according to a report by Reuters.

Afghanistan strikes key military bases in Pakistan
Afghanistan strikes key military bases in Pakistan

The strikes targeted the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Brigade base in Quetta, Balochistan, and the Khoizai camp in the Mohmand Agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with other military sites housing key facilities and centres.

'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'
'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'

'We need to give Pakistan something serious to think about on its eastern front -- that is the only way to actually help Afghanistan right now.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO