New wave of Iranian missiles launched at Israel

12:53

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Monday reported a new wave of missile launches from Iran targeting Israeli territory as the conflict escalates in the region, prompting emergency alerts in affected areas.





In a post on X, the IAF said, 'The IDF identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.'





The Israeli Home Front Command issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant regions, urging the public to follow safety guidelines.





'One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's guidelines,' the post added.





The IDF stressed that adherence to these instructions is critical for public safety and can save lives.





Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reported that three people were wounded by the impact of an Iranian ballistic missile on a highway on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Sunday evening.





The impact left a large crater in the road, hollowed out a traffic sign, and caused heavy damage to several cars.





The wounded included a 46-year-old man who sustained moderate shrapnel injuries. -- Agencies





IMAGE: An interception attempt is made by Israel as missiles are launched from Iran, following Israeli and US strikes on Iran, in Tel Aviv, on March 1, 2026. Photograph: Jamal Awad/Reuters