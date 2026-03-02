HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Several US jets crash, fire at US embassy: Kuwait

Mon, 02 March 2026
13:32
Several United States warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday, the Gulf nation's defence ministry said, even as fire and smoke were reported inside the US Embassy compound following an Iranian attack on the country.

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said all crew members of the crashed aircraft ejected safely and were taken to a hospital for medical check-ups. Their condition was stated to be stable.

The ministry, however, did not specify the number of aircraft involved or the cause of the crashes.

The incidents came during an intense phase of Iranian missile and drone fire targeting Kuwait amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Meanwhile, fire and smoke were seen rising from inside the US Embassy compound in Kuwait City after the attack.

Video footage circulating on social media showed smoke billowing from the premises along with the sound of alarms.

The United States had earlier issued an urgent advisory to its citizens in Kuwait, asking them to remain indoors and take cover.

'Do not come to the Embassy,' the advisory said, without providing further details.

There was no immediate response from the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on the crashes or the reported damage to the embassy compound.  -- PTI

IMAGE: A drone view of the scene of a fatal Iranian strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel on March 1, 2026.  Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

