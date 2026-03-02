HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kuwait Army shoots down several 'hostile aerial targets'

Mon, 02 March 2026
The Kuwait Air Defence Force shot down "a number of hostile aerial targets" on Monday early morning (local time), according to the Kuwait Army.

In a post of X, the Kuwait Army wrote, "The Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense stated that the Kuwaiti Air Defense Force confronted a number of hostile aerial targets at dawn today with efficiency and capability, as they were monitored and intercepted within the scope of operations in the central part of the country, as part of the complete readiness to protect the nation's airspace, with no casualties recorded. He affirmed that the armed forces continue to carry out their duties and address any potential developments, ensuring the preservation of the country's security and stability." 

Earlier in the day, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi formally wrote to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the UN Security Council over what Tehran calls the "assassination" of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a devastating joint military operation by the United States and Israel, Tasnim News reported. -- ANI

