Follow Rediff on:      
Protests in Kashmir against Khamenei's killing

Mon, 02 March 2026
13:19
Several parts of Kashmir witnessed protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for the second day on Monday, with security forces using mild force to disperse protesters in a few places. 

According to the officials, the protests broke out in Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Jehangir Chowk areas of Srinagar, and in Pulwama town in south Kashmir.

Scores of protesters gathered in these areas, which have a large Shia population.

They marched through the streets, raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

In some areas, the security forces resorted to using mild force to disperse the protesters.

Khamenei was killed in joint air strikes by the US and Israel on Iran early Saturday. Iranian state media confirmed his death on Sunday.

Iran is firing missiles at Israel and the Arab countries in retaliation.  -- PTI

