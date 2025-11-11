Stopped to meet friend near Red Fort, then loud blast...

12:52

A blast victim at a hospital. Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters





The death of Ashok has left his family devastated, with elders and children wailing, riddled with the feeling of helplessness.





Sumati, the sister-in-law of the deceased, told ANI that Ashok is survived by his family, including two daughters and a six-year-old son.





"Ashok was my brother-in-law. He went to Delhi to visit someone, and he died in the blast. He has two daughters and a son. The son is six years old. The daughters are aged seven and nine. The government should help us," Sumati said.





Bhuri, the sister of the deceased, who wailed uncontrollably, demanded that the government extend assistance to raise Ashok's children.





"I don't know what happened. He was coming from duty. The government should help, or else I don't know how my sister-in-law will raise her kids," she said.





Two men from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district were killed in the car explosion that occurred near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening, officials confirmed.





Another deceased from Amroha has been identified as Lokesh Agarwal, a fertiliser trader from the Hasanpur area of Amroha, who was friends wIth Ashok.





According to family members, Lokesh had travelled to Delhi to visit his relative admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. On his way back, he stopped to meet his friend Ashok near the Red Fort Metro Station, where the tragic blast took place.





Family members said they were informed of Lokesh's death after a call was received from the last dialled number on his mobile phone, which was traced by the Delhi Police. The explosion was so intense that both men died on the spot.





Local MLA Mahendra Singh Khadakvanshi confirmed the deaths and expressed deep grief over the incident. "Lokesh had gone to Delhi to meet his friend Ashok. Unfortunately, both lost their lives in the powerful explosion near the Red Fort. This is an irreparable loss for their families," the legislator said.Delhi Police's initial investigation suggests that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen (suicide) attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday.





According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added.





The explosion, which took place near the historic Red Fort complex, killing eight people and leaving several injured, and triggered panic in the area and led to a massive security response. Teams from the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were deployed, while the area was sealed and visitors evacuated.





Sources said investigation agencies are closely monitoring social media activity following the blast and have begun extensive technical analysis of communication records. -- ANI

A family in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha lost their son to the ghastly blast in Delhi near Red Fort that claimed at least eight innocent lives and left several injured.In a village of the Amroha district, the family of the deceased Ashok received his mortal remains.