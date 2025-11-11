HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stopped to meet friend near Red Fort, then loud blast...

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
12:52
A blast victim at a hospital. Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
A blast victim at a hospital. Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
A family in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha lost their son to the ghastly blast in Delhi near Red Fort that claimed at least eight innocent lives and left several injured.In a village of the Amroha district, the family of the deceased Ashok received his mortal remains. 

The death of Ashok has left his family devastated, with elders and children wailing, riddled with the feeling of helplessness.

Sumati, the sister-in-law of the deceased, told ANI that Ashok is survived by his family, including two daughters and a six-year-old son.

"Ashok was my brother-in-law. He went to Delhi to visit someone, and he died in the blast. He has two daughters and a son. The son is six years old. The daughters are aged seven and nine. The government should help us," Sumati said.

Bhuri, the sister of the deceased, who wailed uncontrollably, demanded that the government extend assistance to raise Ashok's children.

"I don't know what happened. He was coming from duty. The government should help, or else I don't know how my sister-in-law will raise her kids," she said.

Two men from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district were killed in the car explosion that occurred near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening, officials confirmed.

Another deceased from Amroha has been identified as Lokesh Agarwal, a fertiliser trader from the Hasanpur area of Amroha, who was friends wIth Ashok.

According to family members, Lokesh had travelled to Delhi to visit his relative admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. On his way back, he stopped to meet his friend Ashok near the Red Fort Metro Station, where the tragic blast took place.

Family members said they were informed of Lokesh's death after a call was received from the last dialled number on his mobile phone, which was traced by the Delhi Police. The explosion was so intense that both men died on the spot.

Local MLA Mahendra Singh Khadakvanshi confirmed the deaths and expressed deep grief over the incident. "Lokesh had gone to Delhi to meet his friend Ashok. Unfortunately, both lost their lives in the powerful explosion near the Red Fort. This is an irreparable loss for their families," the legislator said.Delhi Police's initial investigation suggests that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen (suicide) attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added.

The explosion, which took place near the historic Red Fort complex, killing eight people and leaving several injured, and triggered panic in the area and led to a massive security response. Teams from the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were deployed, while the area was sealed and visitors evacuated.

Sources said investigation agencies are closely monitoring social media activity following the blast and have begun extensive technical analysis of communication records. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stopped to meet friend near Red Fort, then loud blast...
LIVE! Stopped to meet friend near Red Fort, then loud blast...

Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert
Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Till last night, nine people were confirmed to have died in the blast and 20 others were injured, officials said.

Police search on in Faridabad to unearth Muzammil's links
Police search on in Faridabad to unearth Muzammil's links

Police in Faridabad continue their investigation into a suspected terror module after a large quantity of explosives was found in rented rooms. The probe is also examining potential links to a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car
Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car

Hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module on Monday.

Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast
Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast

According to sources, a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested, is said to have given the Hyundai i20 car to Umar Mohammad.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO