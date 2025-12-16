126 flights cancelled as low visibility disrupts flight ops at Delhi airport

14:15

Low visibility conditions disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport on Tuesday, leading to widespread cancellations, a Delhi International Airport Ltd official said.

So far, 49 departures and 77 arrivals have been cancelled due to poor visibility, he added.

At the same time, crisis-hit IndiGo said it cancelled 110 flights across its network due to disruptions caused by bad weather at Delhi airport.

As winter sets in, early mornings across northern India can bring fog that may occasionally slow down flight movements, IndiGo said in a post on X.

"Our teams are well prepared and closely monitoring weather conditions", IndiGo said, adding that wherever possible, "we are making thoughtful adjustments on the ground to reduce inconvenience and ensure any waiting time is as comfortable as possible". -- PTI