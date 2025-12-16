HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bondi beach attack: 3 Indian students among injured

Tue, 16 December 2025
15:05
Three Indian students were among 40 people injured in the terrorist attack on Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, according to a media report on Tuesday.
 
Two out of these three students are believed to be receiving treatment in the hospital, The Australia Today news portal reported. 

The names of the Indian students injured during Sunday's attack have not been disclosed yet.

The Indian students sustained injuries during the shooting, and their exact condition has not been formally confirmed yet, it said. 

Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, 50, opened fire on a gathering during the Jewish festival Hanukkah by the Sea celebration.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack, including a 10-year-old child.  Five of the injured remain in critical condition, while two injured police officers are in serious but stable condition, it added. 

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the investigation is expanding as new information emerges, including international travel by the alleged attackers and the discovery of extremist material, the report said. -- PTI 

