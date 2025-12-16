HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Married man's lover found murdered at his home; parents, sisters on the run

Tue, 16 December 2025
Share:
15:35
image
A 31-year-old married woman in Sahavpur town of the Barabanki district was found dead, allegedly hacked to death, at the house of her lover, who, too, was married, police said on Tuesday.
   
Police suspect the role of the married man's parents and his four sisters, who are allegedly absconding, in the crime.
 
The matter came to light on Tuesday morning.
 
Sandeep, a resident of Sahavpur, got married about a month ago. He, however, was also in a relationship with Mamta, a married woman from Gorakhpur, police said.
 
On Monday night, Mamta visited Sandeep's house when his parents and sisters were at home; however, his wife was at her maternal home.
 
Police said things were stated to be normal until around 6 am, when Sandeep went outside the house to relieve himself.
 
When he returned, he allegedly found Mamta's blood-soaked body inside the house, with a blood-stained axe lying nearby, according to police.
 
Seeing this, he alerted the police, after which a field unit and senior officers reached the spot and collected evidence. Police said it was Sandeep himself who had accused his parents of committing the murder. 
Sandeep's parents and his four sisters have been absconding since the incident, Circle Officer Ramnagar Garima Pant said. 
 
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are on to trace them, she said. 
 
"The victim's family has been informed, and the case is being investigated from multiple angles," Pant added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Bondi beach shooting suspect originally from Hyd'
LIVE! 'Bondi beach shooting suspect originally from Hyd'

IPL Auction Updates: Delhi buy Auqib Dar for Rs 8.4 crore
IPL Auction Updates: Delhi buy Auqib Dar for Rs 8.4 crore

KKR snap up Cameron Green for a record 25.20 crore!
KKR snap up Cameron Green for a record 25.20 crore!

Green was the third most highest run-getter in IPL 2023.

Bondi beach attack: 3 Indian students among injured
Bondi beach attack: 3 Indian students among injured

The Indian students sustained injuries during the shooting, and their exact condition has not been formally confirmed yet.

'Insult to Bapu': Oppn MPs protest against G RAM G bill
'Insult to Bapu': Oppn MPs protest against G RAM G bill

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes the government's proposed bill to replace MGNREGA, arguing it weakens the guaranteed 100 days of employment for the poor and centralizes control over the scheme.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO