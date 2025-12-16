Married man's lover found murdered at his home; parents, sisters on the run

15:35

A 31-year-old married woman in Sahavpur town of the Barabanki district was found dead, allegedly hacked to death, at the house of her lover, who, too, was married, police said on Tuesday.

Police suspect the role of the married man's parents and his four sisters, who are allegedly absconding, in the crime.

The matter came to light on Tuesday morning.

Sandeep, a resident of Sahavpur, got married about a month ago. He, however, was also in a relationship with Mamta, a married woman from Gorakhpur, police said.

On Monday night, Mamta visited Sandeep's house when his parents and sisters were at home; however, his wife was at her maternal home.

Police said things were stated to be normal until around 6 am, when Sandeep went outside the house to relieve himself.

When he returned, he allegedly found Mamta's blood-soaked body inside the house, with a blood-stained axe lying nearby, according to police.

Seeing this, he alerted the police, after which a field unit and senior officers reached the spot and collected evidence. Police said it was Sandeep himself who had accused his parents of committing the murder.

Sandeep's parents and his four sisters have been absconding since the incident, Circle Officer Ramnagar Garima Pant said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are on to trace them, she said.

"The victim's family has been informed, and the case is being investigated from multiple angles," Pant added. -- PTI