Actor Rakul slams 'doc' claiming she had plastic surgery

14:48

Actor Rakul Preet Singh slammed a self proclaimed doctor on social media who claimed she went under the knife and urged her fans not to believe such "fraud" people making statements without factual checks.

A user named Dr Prashant Yadav, who is a board certified plastic and cosmetic surgeon, according to his bio, shared a post on Instagram on Monday, comparing the pictures and videos of the actor.





Yadav said the actor underwent botox, fillers and a nose job. He also pointed how Singh tries to avoid sharing the information about her real transformation with the public and rather talks about fitness.





Singh re-shared the video on her Instagram story and said such content does nothing but mislead people.





"Fraud alert: it's scary that people like him are claiming to be doctors and making statements without any factual checks and misleading people," she wrote.





The actor, who recently featured in De De Pyaar De 2, said she has no issues with others going through procedures but attributed her changes to weight loss.





"Being an actor who understands ancient and modern science I have no issues if people do surgeries but there is also another thing called weigh loss that comes from hard work. Ever heard of that ? (Beware Of Such Doctors)," she said. -- PTI