Red Fort blast toll rises to 12

Tue, 11 November 2025
11:30
Amit Shah at the blast site last night
Amit Shah at the blast site last night
The death toll in the blast near Red Fort rose to 12, with three more people succumbing to injuries, police said on Tuesday. A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. 

Till last night, nine people were confirmed to have died in the blast and 20 others were injured, officials said. Police said three more people succumbed to injuries taking the toll to 12. 

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in connection with the deadly blast. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals. PTI

LIVE! Those responsible for Delhi blast will be punished: PM
LIVE! Those responsible for Delhi blast will be punished: PM

Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert
Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Till last night, nine people were confirmed to have died in the blast and 20 others were injured, officials said.

Police search on in Faridabad to unearth Muzammil's links
Police search on in Faridabad to unearth Muzammil's links

Police in Faridabad continue their investigation into a suspected terror module after a large quantity of explosives was found in rented rooms. The probe is also examining potential links to a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car
Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car

Hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module on Monday.

Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast
Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast

According to sources, a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested, is said to have given the Hyundai i20 car to Umar Mohammad.

