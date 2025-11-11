Arrested doc was tasked with setting up Jaish's Women Wing

Relatives of a blast victim wait at a mortuary. Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
The Lucknow-based woman doctor, who was arrested in connection with the massive explosives haul in Faridabad near Delhi, was responsible for establishing the women's wing and recruitment for Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), according to Delhi police sources, reports NDTV.
The woman doctor has been identified as Dr Shaheen Shahid. She was handed over the command of JeM's women's wing, Jamaat ul-Mominaat, which is headed by JeM founder Masood Azhar's sister, Sadia Azhar, in Pakistan.
Sadia Azhar's husband, Yusuf Azhar, was a mastermind in the Kandahar hijacking and was reportedly killed during Operation Sindoor on May 7. Read more here.