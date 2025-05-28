HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
65-year-old woman killed by romantic partner for refusing sex

Wed, 28 May 2025
08:54
A 45-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi was arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday for allegedly strangling his elderly romantic partner who refused to engage in physical relation with him, police said.
 
They said Sawari Devi (65), a resident of Barai village under Sarai Akil police station limits in Kaushambi district, was found dead in her house on May 25. Her neck was tied with a piece of cloth and her clothes were dishevelled.

After a thorough police investigation, Dinesh Kumar Sen from the same village was arrested near Basuhar turn on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "During interrogation, Dinesh confessed to the crime. He revealed that Sawari Devi had no children and had been abandoned by her husband just 6-?7 years into their marriage." 

"She lived alone in a separate mud house at her in-laws' property. Dinesh used to deliver milk and other essential items to her. Over time, a romantic and physical relationship developed between the two," the ASP said.

Dinesh told police that he and Sawari Devi often spoke on the phone at night, and he would sometimes visit her home during late hours. At around 10 pm on May 23, after speaking to her on the phone, he went to her house and asked to engage in sexual relations. Sawari Devi refused, citing poor health. Believing that she was making excuses, Dinesh tried to force himself on her, but she pushed him away. Enraged, he strangled her with a piece of cloth, the ASP said. -- PTI

