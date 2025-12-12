HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Terrorist linked to Jaish held from Pulwama; grenade recovered

Fri, 12 December 2025
23:13
File image
Security forces arrested an alleged terrorist associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and recovered a grenade from his possession, police said on Friday. 

Jammu and Kashmir police in Awantipora, along with security forces, arrested a terror associate -- identified as Musaib Nazir -- involved in supporting terrorist activities, a police spokesman said. 

Acting on a credible input about the movement of a suspect at Naner Midoora area, security forces launched a search operation in the area, the spokesman said. 

During the search, Nazir, a resident of Ladhoo Khrew area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, allegedly associated with JeM, was apprehended and a grenade was recovered from his possession, the spokesman added. 

He said a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing. -- PTI

