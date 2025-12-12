HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Police arrest Gujarat school principal in conversion case

Fri, 12 December 2025
The police arrested a government school principal for his alleged involvement in converting a Surat-based woman to Christianity with the help of his son, officials said on Friday. 

Ramji Chaudhary, principal of Pipalvada Primary School, was arrested after investigations confirmed the accusations made by the victim, according to Surat (Rural) superintendent of police Rajesh Gadhiya. 

According to police, the woman came into contact with Dr Ankit Chaudhary, the son of Ramji Chaudhary, who also works as a pastor, a few years ago. 

"For two years, Ankit physically abused the victim after luring her with promises of marriage," Gadhiya said. 

A case had already been registered against Ankit Chaudhary in this regard, and during the investigation in May the woman also alleged she was coerced into converting to Christianity by Ramji Chaudhary and others, police added. 

Following further inquiry into the alleged forced conversion, police said the woman's accusations were found to be valid. Ramji Chaudhary was associated with a charitable organisation registered since 2014. 

The police are now investigating if people associated with the organisation had been involved in conversion activities in the past. -- PTI

