Sharif waits 40 min for Putin, then gate crashes Putin-Erdogan meet

Fri, 12 December 2025
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly waited more than 40 minutes for Russian President Vladimir Putin before entering a separate meeting the Russian leader was holding with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia Today has reported. 

Sharif was in Kazakhstan for the summit and had been due to hold talks with Putin. 

After the prolonged wait, he is said to have stepped into the room without an invitation. 

According to the report, he left about ten minutes later without any formal engagement taking place. 

The episode has drawn notice for the unusual breach of protocol during a high level gathering.

