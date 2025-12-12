HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
HC to hear Krishna Janmabhoomi, Shahi Idgah mosque dispute on Jan 30

Fri, 12 December 2025
22:20
The Allahabad high court on Friday fixed January 30 for the next hearing in the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute at Mathura. Justice Avnish Saxena today verified the documents regarding some amendments in pleadings. 

Earlier, the court had observed, "The record is voluminous. The parties to the suit may file the objections in all the pending applications so that the applications could be decided at an early date." 

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land after the removal of the structure of Shahi Idgah Masjid, for restoration of the temple and for permanent injunction. 

At one stage, on August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected applications of the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers and held that all suits of Hindu worshippers are maintainable. 

In the August 1 order, the court had also held that these suits are not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947. 

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. -- PTI

