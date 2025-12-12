HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cabinet clears Bill to rename MGNREGA as 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna'

Fri, 12 December 2025
Share:
20:48
image
The Union cabinet on Friday approved a Bill to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and increase the number of work days, sources said. 

According to the sources, the scheme will now be renamed as 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna', and the number of workdays under it would be increased from 100 days at present to 125 days. 

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, better known as MGNREGA or NREGA, is a flagship scheme of the government aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in the rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. It was enacted in 2005. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupee slumps to all-time low of 90.49 against USD
LIVE! Rupee slumps to all-time low of 90.49 against USD

India, China affirm progress in fresh talks post Modi-Xi meet
India, China affirm progress in fresh talks post Modi-Xi meet

Senior officials from India and China's foreign ministries met in Beijing to discuss bilateral ties following a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi.

Army plans to boost strike power with 120 km Pinaka upgrade
Army plans to boost strike power with 120 km Pinaka upgrade

The Army is also looking at strengthening the existing Pinaka regiments and had recently placed orders for buying the area denial ammunition for these rocket regiments.

IndiGo faces scrutiny over violating competition norms
IndiGo faces scrutiny over violating competition norms

Fair trade watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) is examining whether the country's largest airline, IndiGo, violated competition norms, a senior official said on Friday amid the carrier facing regulatory scrutiny over...

Tharoor skips Cong meet chaired by Rahul Gandhi
Tharoor skips Cong meet chaired by Rahul Gandhi

This is the third time the Thiruvananthapuram MP has skipped the party meeting.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO