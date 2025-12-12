Air quality deteriorates in 7 Bihar cities; Arrah records highest AQI at 266

22:46





According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), other cities in the poor category included Bihar Sharif and Rajgir (261 each), Samastipur (258), Buxar and Hajipur (229 each), and Patna (217).





According to experts, the air quality dipped to poor category in certain cities due to North-West movement of low wind speed and temperatures.





The AQI is an assessment of the air quality taking into account eight pollutants PM 2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 microns), PM 10 (particulate matter less than 10 microns), nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, ammonia and lead.





Commenting on deteriorating air quality in the state, Devendra Kumar Shukla, chairman of Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) told PTI, "Air quality has deteriorated in certain cities in the state because of northwesterly winds, coupled with calmer wind conditions coming from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana." -- PTI

The air quality index (AQI) in at least seven cities of Bihar slipped to the poor' category on Friday, with Arrah topping the list at 266, officials said.