Light snowfall likely in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh over weekend

Fri, 12 December 2025
21:40
File image
Light snowfall is likely in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Kullu districts in Himachal Pradesh over the weekend, weather officials said on Friday. 

Kukumseri, located in the Lahaul and Spiti district, registered the coldest night temperature at a low of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, while Solan recorded the day's highest temperature, reaching 24.5 degrees Celsius, they said. 

According to the Met, higher reaches of the three districts will likely witness light snowfall due to fresh Western Disturbance in Himalayan region, they said, adding that the weather would remain normal in the remaining nine districts. 

Light snowfall is likely in Lahaul and Chamba on December 17, 18 and 19, they said. 

Himachal received zero rainfall against the normal rainfall of 8.3 mm from December 1 to 11, a deficit of 100 per cent. However, during the post-monsoon season from October 1 to December 11, the state received 69.5 mm against 53.1 mm, an excess of 31 percent. -- PTI

