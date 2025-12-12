HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trauma centre will soon be set up along Samruddhi Expressway

Fri, 12 December 2025
Share:
23:28
image
Maharashtra Minister of State for Public Works Meghna Bordikar on Friday said the government will soon set up a trauma care centre on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, and a proposal to start an air ambulance service is also ready. 

In a calling attention motion, MLC Milind Narvekar asked whether the government will set up a trauma centre on Samruddhi Expressway to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured persons in the golden hours. 

He also asked if the government will start an air ambulance service on the expressway. 

In response, minister Bordikar told the House that around three crore people have travelled on the Samruddhi Expressway so far and accidents or deaths occur on this expressway not due to any faulty road but due to over-speeding by drivers, drunk driving, tyre-related and other issues. 

The government has taken steps to prevent accidents, she said. 

"The government will soon set up a trauma centre on the Samruddhi Expressway. But till then, the government has signed MoUs with 14 big multi-speciality hospitals located along the Nagpur to Mumbai route, which will give immediate treatment in case of accidents," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak PM Sharif gate crashes Putin-Erdogan meeting
LIVE! Pak PM Sharif gate crashes Putin-Erdogan meeting

India, China affirm progress in fresh talks post Modi-Xi meet
India, China affirm progress in fresh talks post Modi-Xi meet

Senior officials from India and China's foreign ministries met in Beijing to discuss bilateral ties following a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi.

Army plans to boost strike power with 120 km Pinaka upgrade
Army plans to boost strike power with 120 km Pinaka upgrade

The Army is also looking at strengthening the existing Pinaka regiments and had recently placed orders for buying the area denial ammunition for these rocket regiments.

IndiGo faces scrutiny over violating competition norms
IndiGo faces scrutiny over violating competition norms

Fair trade watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) is examining whether the country's largest airline, IndiGo, violated competition norms, a senior official said on Friday amid the carrier facing regulatory scrutiny over...

Tharoor skips Cong meet chaired by Rahul Gandhi
Tharoor skips Cong meet chaired by Rahul Gandhi

This is the third time the Thiruvananthapuram MP has skipped the party meeting.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO