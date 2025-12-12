Trauma centre will soon be set up along Samruddhi Expressway

23:28





In a calling attention motion, MLC Milind Narvekar asked whether the government will set up a trauma centre on Samruddhi Expressway to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured persons in the golden hours.





He also asked if the government will start an air ambulance service on the expressway.





In response, minister Bordikar told the House that around three crore people have travelled on the Samruddhi Expressway so far and accidents or deaths occur on this expressway not due to any faulty road but due to over-speeding by drivers, drunk driving, tyre-related and other issues.





The government has taken steps to prevent accidents, she said.





"The government will soon set up a trauma centre on the Samruddhi Expressway. But till then, the government has signed MoUs with 14 big multi-speciality hospitals located along the Nagpur to Mumbai route, which will give immediate treatment in case of accidents," she said. -- PTI

Maharashtra Minister of State for Public Works Meghna Bordikar on Friday said the government will soon set up a trauma care centre on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, and a proposal to start an air ambulance service is also ready.