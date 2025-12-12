HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Over 3,000 drug samples declared not of standard quality in 2024-25: Nadda

Fri, 12 December 2025
21:25
Of the 1.16 lakh drug samples tested in 2024-25, 3,104 were declared not of standard quality while 245 were found to be spurious or adulterated, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Friday. 

Responding to a question, Nadda also informed that of the 1.06 lakh samples tested in 2023-24, 2,988 were not of standard quality and 282 were found to be spurious or adulterated. 

In 2022-23, 96,173 samples were tested, of which 3,053 were not of standard quality, and 424 were spurious, the health minister said. 

The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) and its regional offices, through the state and UT food safety departments, carry out regular surveillance, monitoring, inspection, and random sampling of food to ensure compliance with the quality and safety standards established under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006, and the rules and regulations made thereunder, he said. 

As a part of quality monitoring and in order to assess the regulatory compliance of drug manufacturing premises in the country, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), in collaboration with the state regulators, initiated risk-based inspections of drug manufacturing and testing firms in December 2022, Nadda said. 

Firms have been identified based on risk criteria such as the number of drugs declared as not of standard quality, complaints, criticality of the products, etc. -- PTI

