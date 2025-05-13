Haryana bans drone usage till May 25

23:45





In a letter addressed to all deputy commissioners, police commissioners, and superintendents of police across the state, Misra underscored that this preventive move is a critical step to counter potential threats and to safeguard sensitive areas during heightened security scenarios.





Misra stated that the prohibition has been imposed across the state, except when used by the Indian armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Haryana police, NDRF, and State Disaster Response Force.





He has advised all police units and local authorities to intensify surveillance and monitoring of drones within their jurisdictions.





If any drone or UAV is spotted or found in transit, it must be reported immediately to the nearest police station or official, and swift, appropriate action should be initiated.





Authorities have also been directed to involve bomb disposal squads if there is any suspicion about the drone's origin, she added.





Haryana has been on alert recently after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan.





India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to cease all firing and military actions on land, air, and sea with immediate effect following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries to the brink of full-scale war. -- PTI

Haryana's additional chief secretary, home department, Sumita Misra, on Tuesday stated that a ban has been implemented in the state on the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or drones till May 25.