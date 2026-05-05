EC issues notification for constitution of new assembly in Bengal

23:22

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued a notification for the constitution of a new assembly in West Bengal following the completion of the electoral process in the state.



The notification has been sent to the governor of West Bengal, formally marking the end of the election cycle and setting the stage for the formation of a new government.



A senior EC official said the issuance of the notification is a key constitutional step after the declaration of results.



"With this, the process of constituting the new assembly in West Bengal is complete from the commission's end. It enables the next steps in government formation as per laid-down procedures," the official said.



He added that the commission ensured adherence to all norms during the conduct of the elections.



"The entire exercise, from polling to counting, was carried out in a free, fair and transparent manner, in line with the statutory framework," he said.



The notification paves the way for the swearing-in of elected representatives and the formation of the new government in the state, officials said. -- PTI