Pak resumes heavy shelling in Poonch, escalating tensions

Meanwhile, Pakistan resorted to small arms and artillery fire along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.





The Indian Army has been responding proportionately.





In a major escalation along India's western front, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure. -- ANI

Pakistan has resumed heavy shelling in the Poonch sector, escalating border tensions.