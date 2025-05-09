HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak resumes heavy shelling in Poonch, escalating tensions

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
20:01
image
Pakistan has resumed heavy shelling in the Poonch sector, escalating border tensions.  

More details awaited.  

Meanwhile, Pakistan resorted to small arms and artillery fire along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. 

The Indian Army has been responding proportionately.  

In a major escalation along India's western front, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak resumes heavy shelling in Poonch
LIVE! Pak resumes heavy shelling in Poonch

Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India
Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

Enhance civil defence measures: MHA to states, UTs
Enhance civil defence measures: MHA to states, UTs

In the letter issued, considering the last night attacks by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Jaisalmer regions, the provision also authorises the use of local authority funds for such emergency measures, giving them precedence over other...

Govt empowers COAS to call Territorial Army for help
Govt empowers COAS to call Territorial Army for help

The central government has empowered the Army Chief to call out 'every officer and every enrolled person' of the Territorial Army (TA) to provide for essential guard or to be embodied to support or supplement the regular Army.

'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'
'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'

'The Pakistani State has to realise that the pigeons have come home to roost.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD