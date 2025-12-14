HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J-K police file chargesheet against 40 involved in anti-national activities

Sun, 14 December 2025
19:02
A chargesheet has been filed by police against 40 persons allegedly involved in anti-national a activities in Kashmir, an official said here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said it has presented challan in a case registered this year under Egress and Internal Movement Control Ordinance (EIMCO) against 40 accused persons involved in anti-national activities, including crossing to Pakistan for illegal arms training.

"The challan was submitted before the competent court after completion of investigation," the spokesman said. -- PTI

