Follow Rediff on:      
B'desh summons Indian envoy over Hasina remarks

Sun, 14 December 2025
18:33
Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma to express its "serious concern" over the "incendiary statements" made by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India. 

Hasina, 78, fled to India in August last year following a violent student-led street protest and continues to stay there. 

She was sentenced to death by a special tribunal last month after being convicted on charges of crimes against humanity. 

Bangladesh has been demanding her extradition. 

"The ministry of foreign affairs summoned the Indian high commissioner on Sunday to convey the Government of Bangladesh's serious concern to the Government of India for allowing fugitive Sheikh Hasina to continue to make incendiary statements calling upon her supporters to engage in terrorist activities in Bangladesh, aiming to thwart the upcoming parliamentary elections," a foreign office statement said. 

Bangladesh reiterates its call for her expeditious extradition alongside former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to face death sentences handed down by the special tribunal last month, it added. -- PTI

